Alice In Winterland 2017: John Mayer

Filed Under: Alice in Winterland, Alice In Winterland 2017, John Mayer
(PHOTO: Frank Ockenfells)

Taking the stage at Alice in Winterland 2017 is John Mayer!

Hometown:

Bridgeport, Connecticut

Biography:

John Mayer (who lists his profession in his bio as “guitarist for John Mayer”) has sold over 20 million albums, has 19 Grammy nominations and 7 wins, and has been omnipresent on the radio since 2001. This year brought his 7th studio album “The Search for Everything” and with it Alice favorites like “Love on the Weekend,” “Still Feel Like Your Man,” and “In the Blood.” Alice@97.3 couldn’t be happier or more proud to bring this amazing musician (and Twitter-dominator) to the Alice in Winterland stage!

