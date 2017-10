Alice@97.3 presents Alice In Winterland 2017 on Tuesday, December 12th at The Masonic in San Francisco.

Featuring:

John Mayer and Maren Morris

Tickets for Alice In Winterland for on sale October 26, 2017 at 10 AM at www.livenation.com or www.ticketmaster.com.

#AliceInWinterland