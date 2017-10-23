Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.23.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Married Star Wars star Ewan McGregor snogs TV lover Mary Elizabeth Winstead in London cafe, the worst countries for sex partners, and before and after Surgery!

7-8am –Thirty-eight women have come forward to accuse director James Toback of sexual harassment, getting drunk in front of your children, what kind of candy kids want for Halloween, and dad dancing!

8-9am –How the box office did over the weekend, things we believe in, and a few fast facts!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

