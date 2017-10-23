The Trumpkins Are Back For Halloween

For those who want to make Halloween great again … introducing the Trumpkin.
Need some pumpkin art for your “basket of deplorables” to scare the neighborhood children?
Social media to the rescue!
Here are the best Donald Trump “Trumpkins” on the web.
My Trump jack-o-lantern came out pretty well! Here's a link to the template I made: https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10100157251354505&set=a.571329195235.2066559.68400534&type=3 Nailed his complexion too!
Here are some good ones from 2016 …
