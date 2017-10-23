The Trumpkins Are Back For Halloween

For those who want to make Halloween great again … introducing the Trumpkin.

Need some pumpkin art for your “basket of deplorables” to scare the neighborhood children?

Social media to the rescue!

Here are the best Donald Trump “Trumpkins” on the web.

The trumpkin. With a trach for Rt week obvs. 😝 #trumpkin #donaldtrump #tracheostomy #orangeAF #rtweek A post shared by Janelle Katherine💜💜 (@euphoria4) on Oct 23, 2017 at 2:27am PDT

Felt good to get back in the pumpkin carving game after a 30yr break #trumpkin #makehalloweenscaryagain A post shared by Charley Holden (@csholden_3) on Oct 22, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

Keeping it business based, check out the Donald Trumpkin we've found online… pic.twitter.com/XXELXXl6yy — LIBS (@UoLBusiness) October 23, 2017

Scary Halloween Trumpkin pic.twitter.com/d9I20yNXji — Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) October 18, 2017

Here are some good ones from 2016 …

