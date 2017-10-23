Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Up Your Beer Pong Game With The Pongbot

Filed Under: Beer Pong
(Amazon)

pongbot2 Up Your Beer Pong Game With The PongbotThe Pongbot mixes the classic beer pong with the Roomba technology.

It can be set to hold up to five red Solo Cups and can be set to either randomly move around the table (without falling off) or you can control it via a remote control.

The Pongbot also features “red LED under-lighting making this a party favorite”.

All this for just shy of $50 on Amazon.com.

 

feet Up Your Beer Pong Game With The PongbotBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live