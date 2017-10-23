Up Your Beer Pong Game With The Pongbot

The Pongbot mixes the classic beer pong with the Roomba technology.

It can be set to hold up to five red Solo Cups and can be set to either randomly move around the table (without falling off) or you can control it via a remote control.

The Pongbot also features “red LED under-lighting making this a party favorite”.

All this for just shy of $50 on Amazon.com.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.