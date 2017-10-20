Watch Nancy Cartwright Voice 7 Simpsons Characters In Less Than a Minute

(RADIO ALICE) – Best known for her voice talents on The Simpsons, Nancy Cartwright put together a cute little video for the 2017 Creative Arts Emmys that has gone viral.

The video has Cartwright in front of the mic, going over seven of her famous Simpsons characters. From Bart to Ralph Wiggum, check out her amazing talents on this video:





Cartwright was nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her work in the “Looking For Mr. Goodbart” episode of the long-running animated series, The Simpsons.

