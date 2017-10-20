Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

ThinkGeek Opens Their First California Store In San Francisco

Filed Under: ThinkGeek

ThinkGeek purveyors of all things both geeky and collectible have just opened their first California brick-and-mortar store in San Francisco.

The store located at 830 Market Street is chock full of item celebrating Star Wars, Harry Potter, Star Trek, Doctor Who, Minecraft, Zelda, DC Comics, Game of Thrones, Marvel, Geek labs, superheroes, and more.

The grand opening brought out crowds of people with raffles and more!

thinkgeek02 ThinkGeek Opens Their First California Store In San Francisco

thinkgeek03 ThinkGeek Opens Their First California Store In San Francisco

 

feet ThinkGeek Opens Their First California Store In San FranciscoBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live