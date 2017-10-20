ThinkGeek Opens Their First California Store In San Francisco

ThinkGeek purveyors of all things both geeky and collectible have just opened their first California brick-and-mortar store in San Francisco.

The store located at 830 Market Street is chock full of item celebrating Star Wars, Harry Potter, Star Trek, Doctor Who, Minecraft, Zelda, DC Comics, Game of Thrones, Marvel, Geek labs, superheroes, and more.

The grand opening brought out crowds of people with raffles and more!

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.