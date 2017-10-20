Taco Bell Is Testing A Kit Kat Quesadilla

Taco Bell is testing a dessert quesadilla at select locations in Wisconsin. The Chocoladilla or Chocodilla is a tortilla filled with chocolate and pieces of Kit Kat.

The gooey dessert had previously been available only outside of the United States including UK, Brazil, and other European Taco Bell locations but if early internet buzz is any indication it will most likely be a hit stateside.

On sale at Lakeside Taco Bell yesterday. Now THAT'S what I call good Mexican food!! 😂 (And no…I didn't buy one!) pic.twitter.com/pfP770C1jm — Dave Silk (@s11lko) October 18, 2016

Went back for proof. Taco Bell Kit Kat Quesadilla. So now there’s something online about it. pic.twitter.com/MZNDwS0ESF — Paul Kratt (@Sappharad) October 10, 2017

