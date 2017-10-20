Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

‘Supermarket Sweep’ Is Coming Back To Television

(FremantleMedia)

The popular game show from the early 1990s is set to return to television.

British television company FremantleMedia acquired the global rights to the iconic show and has announced their intent to reboot the show to reflect the modern world.

Vasha Wallace, EVP, Global Acquisitions and Development at FremantleMedia, said in a statement: “The time is ripe to bring back this all-time favourite game show which has traveled with such success over the years. Now, modern technology allows us the opportunity to update the show, making it relevant for a 21st century audience.”

The original show aired on ABC in 1965–67 but the modern (and beloved) version was on Lifetime (1990–95) and later on PAX (2000–03) hosted by David Ruprecht.

No timeline on when and if the show will make it to American television was released but fingers crossed you’ll be watching the “Big Sweep” sometime soon.

 

