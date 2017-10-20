Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Watch ‘Sesame Street’ Parody Of ‘The Walking Dead’

Add to the list of things you thought you’d never see on Sesame Street – a The Walking Dead parody.

The parody The Walking Gingerbread stars Cookie Monster as a Rick Grimes-like character of Sheriff Graham who is besieged by cannibalistic gingerbread people called “The Crumbies”.

The Crumbies come from a bad batch of cookies and are eating everyone’s cookies! The cookies are only safe if they aren’t opened. Will Sheriff Graham learn to control his hunger for everyone’s safety? Will the boxes of cookies ever be safe again?

Cookie Monster/Sheriff Graham is helped by Macaroon (Michonne) and Doughryl (Daryl Dixon) who try desperately to keep Cookie Monster from eating cookies as that attracts The Crumbies.

The trio makes their way to the “Cookie Safe Zone” complete with an eye patch wearing Governor.

 

feet Watch Sesame Street Parody Of The Walking DeadBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

