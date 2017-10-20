Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.20.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong joins Kat Von D to create Basket Case eyeliner, ‘Playboy’ features model Ines Rau as first transgender Playmate, movies coming out to theater this weekend, update: fire containment, the worst dater of all time, and what kids want to grow up to be now!

7-8am –Sean Penn lawyers warn Netflix over El Chapo documentary, a change in ‘Stranger Things’ season two will make you say ‘Hell Yeah’, and which QB voted to have the most Superbowls in the next ten years!

8-9am –A new sport in the Olympics, a dog crashes a wedding, avocado killing the thigh gap, and a few fast facts!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

