ALICE SCARES UP TICKETS TO

SIX FLAGS FRIGHT FEST

This weekend, Alice scares up tickets to Six Flags Fright Fest Presented by Snickers. Winning is every hour this weekend (10/21 and 10/22) from Noon to 5 PM! When you hear the cue to call and win, caller 9 at 1-800-400-FM97 wins a pair of tickets!

Experience Six Flags Fright Fest Presented by Snickers. Thrills by Day – Fright by Night! Thrills by Day with roller coasters and rides, animal shows with Halloween themes and “Twick or Tweet Twail”. Fright by Night with the NEW Saint Hades Hospital, Carnevil, Arsenic & Arania’s Nightmare Manor, scare zones with zombies and more!

* Please note additional fee required for some haunted attractions.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday thru October 29, Monday, October 30, and on October 31 for Halloween.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom 2018 Season Passes are on sale now! Buy four or more and they are low as $59.99 each, Plus get FREE Upgrades to Gold Combo Passes that includes FREE season Parking at Six Flags and a FREE season Pass to Waterworld Concord. Hurry… must buy and process by November 5, 2017! Go to www.sixflags.com/discoverykingdom.