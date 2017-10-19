Watch Margot Robbie As ‘Tonya Harding’ In New Biopic Teaser

(RADIO ALICE) – On Thursday, a new teaser trailer for the upcoming biopic of figure skater Tonya Harding has released online. Suicide Squad actress Margot Robbie plays the controversial athlete in I, Tonya.





About The Film:

Based on the unbelievable but true events, I, Tonya is a darkly comedic tale of American figure skater, Tonya Harding, and one of the most sensational scandals in sports history. Though Harding was the first American woman to complete a triple axel in competition, her legacy was forever defined by her association with an infamous, ill-conceived, and even more poorly executed attack on fellow Olympic competitor Nancy Kerrigan (Caitlin Carver). Featuring an iconic turn by Margot Robbie as the fiery Harding, a mustachioed Sebastian Stan as her impetuous ex-husband Jeff Gillooly, a tour-de-force performance from Allison Janney as her acid-tongued mother, LaVona Golden. I, Tonya is an absurd, irreverent, and piercing portrayal of Harding’s life and career in all of its unchecked and checkered glory. Source: Neon Films

The film is directed by Craig Gillespie (The Finest Hours) and written for the screen by Steven Rogers (P.S. I Love You).

I, Tonya opens in limited release on December 8th.



