VIDEO: ‘The Snowman’ Movie Review

Hooman and Scott Capurro review the new film ‘The Snowman.’

CAST: Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Chloë Sevigny, with Val Kilmer and J.K. Simmons

DIRECTOR: Tomas Alfredson

BASED ON THE NOVEL BY: Jo Nesbø

SYNOPSIS:

When an elite crime squad’s lead detective (Fassbender) investigates the disappearance of a victim on the first snow of winter, he fears an elusive serial killer may be active again. With the help of a brilliant recruit (Ferguson), the cop must connect decades-old cold cases to the brutal new one if he hopes to outwit this unthinkable evil before the next snowfall.

