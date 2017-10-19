Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.19.2017

Filed Under: Download, Full Show, Podcast, Sarah and Vinnie
the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.19.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Billy Joel is having another kid, the most influential websites, a lady’s secret to living until 112, the dancing snap chat hotdog is now a costume, talking vs. texting!


Click here to download.

7-8am –Kevin Hart is going on tour with his cheating bit, rain should finally arrive, Maryland and Delaware shooting suspect caught, and California bans salary history questions in hiring, consumer Reports says old Samsung phones are better than Apple’s brand new iPhone 8!


Click here to download.

8-9am –Former Blink-182 member crowdfunds UFO in attempt to bend space-time, Chelsea Handler quits Netflix show for a very political reason, and a few dumb criminal stories!


Click here to download.

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!


Click here to download.

RSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.itStitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live