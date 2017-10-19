Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.19.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Billy Joel is having another kid, the most influential websites, a lady’s secret to living until 112, the dancing snap chat hotdog is now a costume, talking vs. texting!

7-8am –Kevin Hart is going on tour with his cheating bit, rain should finally arrive, Maryland and Delaware shooting suspect caught, and California bans salary history questions in hiring, consumer Reports says old Samsung phones are better than Apple’s brand new iPhone 8!

8-9am –Former Blink-182 member crowdfunds UFO in attempt to bend space-time, Chelsea Handler quits Netflix show for a very political reason, and a few dumb criminal stories!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it – Stitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!