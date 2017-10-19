Billie Joe Armstrong And Kat Von D Collaborate On New Eyeliner

Billie Joe is no stranger to eyeliner (insert “guyliner”) and now he has teamed with beauty and tattoo star Kat Von D to launch a new eyeliner.

The product appropriately called “Basket Case” after the 1994 Green Day hit from Dookie doesn’t have a release date yet but Von D shared the behind the scenes from their promotional photoshoot.

Kinda hard to take a serious photo when you're handcuffed to this guy: @billiejoearmstrong 🖤 A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on Oct 18, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

A little behind-the-scenes from yesterday's shoot w @billiejoearmstrong. Super excited about our upcoming eyeliner collab for @katvondbeauty. 🖤 #basketcase #comingsoon A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on Oct 18, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Me, Kat, eyeliner, handcuffs = justice!! A post shared by Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoearmstrong) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

