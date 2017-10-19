Billie Joe Armstrong And Kat Von D Collaborate On New Eyeliner

Billie Joe is no stranger to eyeliner (insert “guyliner”) and now he has teamed with beauty and tattoo star Kat Von D to launch a new eyeliner.
The product appropriately called “Basket Case” after the 1994 Green Day hit from Dookie doesn’t have a release date yet but Von D shared the behind the scenes from their promotional photoshoot.
Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.