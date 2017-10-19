Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Billie Joe Armstrong And Kat Von D Collaborate On New Eyeliner

(Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images)

Billie Joe is no stranger to eyeliner (insert “guyliner”) and now he has teamed with beauty and tattoo star Kat Von D to launch a new eyeliner.

The product appropriately called “Basket Case” after the 1994 Green Day hit from Dookie doesn’t have a release date yet but Von D shared the behind the scenes from their promotional photoshoot.

Kinda hard to take a serious photo when you're handcuffed to this guy: @billiejoearmstrong 🖤

Me, Kat, eyeliner, handcuffs = justice!!

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

