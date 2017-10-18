Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.18.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Women in Hollywood who were treated poorly, Harvey Weinstein resigns from his company following scandal, The Mist producer accuses Bob Weinstein of sexual harassment, Justin Herman Plaza needs more than a name change, how much we bought Alaska for, and trying to get stuff out of your teeth!

7-8am –Hooman’s very fancy intestinal repair powder, more horrific facts about Harvey Weinstein, an update on the fires, MLB teams rallying to replace young fan’s baseball memorabilia lost in Santa Rosa, and Google Maps pulls cupcake calorie-counting feature after backlash!

8-9am –Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie dead at fifty-three, an update on Ed Sheeran’s broken bones, Pink is a world-renowned pop star with several big name collaborations to her name, a former Southern California woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for framing her husband’s ex-girlfriend, NFL will allow players to kneel during national anthem, and ten things people regret about the apartment or house they’re currently renting!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

