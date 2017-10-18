Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.18.2017

Filed Under: Download, Full Show, Podcast, Sarah and Vinnie
the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.18.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Women in Hollywood who were treated poorly, Harvey Weinstein resigns from his company following scandal, The Mist producer accuses Bob Weinstein of sexual harassment, Justin Herman Plaza needs more than a name change, how much we bought Alaska for, and trying to get stuff out of your teeth!


Click here to download.

7-8am –Hooman’s very fancy intestinal repair powder, more horrific facts about Harvey Weinstein, an update on the fires, MLB teams rallying to replace young fan’s baseball memorabilia lost in Santa Rosa, and Google Maps pulls cupcake calorie-counting feature after backlash!


Click here to download.

8-9am –Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie dead at fifty-three, an update on Ed Sheeran’s broken bones, Pink is a world-renowned pop star with several big name collaborations to her name, a former Southern California woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for framing her husband’s ex-girlfriend, NFL will allow players to kneel during national anthem, and ten things people regret about the apartment or house they’re currently renting!


Click here to download.

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!


Click here to download.

RSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.itStitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live