Olympic Champion McKayla Maroney Says She Was Abused By Gymnastics Doctor

(CBS NEWS) – Olympic champion McKayla Maroney says she was sexually abused by Larry Nassar, the disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor who has been accused of abusing dozens of young girls for years.

Maroney, a member of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team that won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics, posted a statement to Twitter early Wednesday morning with the hashtag #MeToo, joining countless victims of sexual harassment and assault who have posted about their experiences in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

“I was molested by Dr. Larry Nassar, the team doctor for the US Women’s National Gymnastics Team, and Olympic Team,” Maroney wrote. “Dr. Nassar told me that I was receiving ‘medically necessary treatment that he had been performing on patients for over 30 years.'”

Maroney, who is now 21, said the abuse began when she was 13 years old at a training camp in Texas and continued through the end of her gymnastics career, including in London in 2012 before the Olympics. Three former gymnasts told “60 Minutes” in February that they were abused at Karolyi ranch outside Houston, Texas, a mecca for young elite gymnasts.

