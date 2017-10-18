Arby’s Serving Deer Meat Sandwiches For One Day Only

For one day only Arby’s will be serving a venison steak sandwich at all their restaurants nationwide.

The sandwich, made from deer meat, will be available on October 21st while supplies last.

The sandwich features “a thick-cut venison steak marinated in garlic, salt, and pepper and is cooked for three hours to juicy perfection” and is “topped with crispy onions and a cabernet steak sauce infused with juniper berries.”

“The positive response to our limited offering of venison last year was so widespread and passionate that we knew we had to find a way to offer it nationwide,” said Jim Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc., in a press release. “On October 21, we want hunters and meat enthusiasts across the country to visit their local Arby’s and enjoy this amazing sandwich. It’s a perfect example of the level of innovation coming from our teams and our commitment to creating experiences that guests can only get at Arby’s.”

Three locations in Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana will also offer an Elk Sandwich featuring a “tender elk steak topped with blackberry port steak sauce and crispy onions on a toasted specialty roll.”

