Win Tickets To See Niall Horan, from Jayn!

ATTEND A NIALL HORAN SOUND CHECK EVENT

LISTEN TO JAYN AT 5:05PM TO WIN

NIALL HORAN’S FLICKER SESSIONS 2017 is coming to the Masonic in San Francisco on Wednesday, November 22. Be Alice’s guest at the show!

Be Alice’s guest at the concert… AND get special access into a Niall Horan Sound Check event before the show including an intimate performance and meet & greet with Niall. Courtesy of Capitol Music Group.

To win, listen to Jayn (10/17 – 10/20) at 4:05pm for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins 2 tickets to the November 22nd Flicker Sessions Tour at the Masonic and 2 passes into the Niall Horan Sound Check event before the show.