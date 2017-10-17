Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.17.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –It’s been twenty eight years since the Loma Prieta earthquake, the NFL wants players to stand for National Anthem, a father overreacts to his daughter dating a boy, the top ten cities in America for trick or treating, and living in the haunted house!

7-8am –Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander got secretly married, Roy Dotrice ‘Game Of Thrones’ and ‘Amadeus’ actor dead at 94, evacuations in now happening in the South Bay, California is the first U.S. state to legally recognize a third gender, a few fast facts, and wifi isn’t safe!

8-9am –Scott Capurro joins the show and does some celebrity trash with Sarah, and your city based on your zodiac sign!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it – Stitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!