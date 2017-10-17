Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.17.2017
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am –It’s been twenty eight years since the Loma Prieta earthquake, the NFL wants players to stand for National Anthem, a father overreacts to his daughter dating a boy, the top ten cities in America for trick or treating, and living in the haunted house!
Click here to download.
7-8am –Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander got secretly married, Roy Dotrice ‘Game Of Thrones’ and ‘Amadeus’ actor dead at 94, evacuations in now happening in the South Bay, California is the first U.S. state to legally recognize a third gender, a few fast facts, and wifi isn’t safe!
Click here to download.
8-9am –Scott Capurro joins the show and does some celebrity trash with Sarah, and your city based on your zodiac sign!
Click here to download.
9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!
Click here to download.
RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it – Stitcher