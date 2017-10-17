‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Actor Roy Dotrice Dies at 94

LONDON (RADIO ALICE) – On Monday, veteran British actor Roy Dotrice died peacefully in his London home at the age of 94. According to a statement by the BBC, he was surrounded by his family.

In addition to his role as the head of the Alchemists’ Guild, Hallyne the Pyromancer on Game of Thrones, Dotrice also narrated and voiced the many characters in the audiobook series for George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire.

As a big screen actor, Dotrice was seen in movies such as Hellboy II: The Golden Army and in 1992’s The Cutting Edge. Dotrice also played Amadeus’ father Leopold Mozart in the 1984 film.

On television, Dotrice played Zeus, father to Kevin Sorbo’s Hercules. But it’s his role as Jacob ‘Father’ Wells on the CBS fantasy series Beauty and the Beast where he is best remembered. Co-star Ron Perlman, who played Beast tweeted “Love you dear Pop. Forever and ever. You were the best of us. My heart is broken… See you up top. XoxO Roy Dotrice……”

Love you dear Pop. Forever and ever. You were the best of us. My heart is broken… See you up top. XoxO Roy Dotrice…… pic.twitter.com/ssQX2hToOy — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) October 16, 2017

Dotrice was made an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 2008.

He is survived by his remaining family of three daughters, grandchildren and a great grandson. After 60 years of marriage, Dotrice’s wife Kay passed away in 2007.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.