Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.16.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Ed Sheeran got hit by a car, Gerard Butler is ‘rushed to hospital’ to treat injuries following dramatic motorbike accident in Los Angeles, Courtney Love warned people about Harvey Weinstein years ago, how the box office did over the weekend, updates on the fires, and sleeping in separate beds!

7-8am –More on Ed Sheeran, SNL jokes about Harvey Weinstein, QB Colin Kaepernick files grievance for collusion against NFL owners, and man realizes he’s holding a winning twenty four million dollar lottery ticket!

8-9am –Joe Jonas is now engaged to Sophie Turner, Larry Flynt offers ten million dollars for information leading to Trump’s impeachment, Melissa Etheridge arrested for Marijuana possession at U.S. Canada Border, Amazon executive Roy Price’s fiancée cancels wedding after sexual harassment allegations, why people get out and do stuff, and choking on a fish!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

