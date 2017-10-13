Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.13.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Green Day declare themselves ‘God’s Favorite Band’ on a new greatest hits album, Michael Jordan defends Tiger Woods regarding surviving the world of Twitter, and men get more satisfaction out of “bromances” than romances!

7-8am –Our very own Hooman features on KCBS to report on his experience up North helping with the fire, the nominees for the AMAs, P!nk is trying to write a song with Billy Joel, Harvey Weinstein’s contract with TWC allowed for sexual harassment, launching weed into space, and here’s a story!

8-9am –Six things fire disaster victims should do now, how victims of the fire disaster can receive help, and some random fast facts about Friday the 13th!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

