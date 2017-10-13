Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.13.2017
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am –Green Day declare themselves ‘God’s Favorite Band’ on a new greatest hits album, Michael Jordan defends Tiger Woods regarding surviving the world of Twitter, and men get more satisfaction out of “bromances” than romances!
Click here to download.
7-8am –Our very own Hooman features on KCBS to report on his experience up North helping with the fire, the nominees for the AMAs, P!nk is trying to write a song with Billy Joel, Harvey Weinstein’s contract with TWC allowed for sexual harassment, launching weed into space, and here’s a story!
Click here to download.
8-9am –Six things fire disaster victims should do now, how victims of the fire disaster can receive help, and some random fast facts about Friday the 13th!
Click here to download.
9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!
Click here to download.
RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it – Stitcher