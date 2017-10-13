Sarah And Vinnie Halloween Secret Show At Club Fugazi In San Francisco

Sarah and Vinnie are throwing a private HALLOWEEN SECRET SHOW at Club Fugazi, home of Beach Blanket Babylon, an internationally acclaimed production with spectacular costumes and outrageously gigantic hats, on Tuesday, October 31 from 11 AM to 1 PM. Enjoy appetizers, cash bar, door prizes … and a costume contest!

WIN YOUR WAY IN:

Listen to Alice @ 97.3 weekdays (10/16 – 10/27) every hour 8:05 AM to 4:05 PM for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 instantly wins 2 passes into the Sarah and Vinnie Halloween Secret Show! Please note that you and your guest must be 21 or older to attend.

WEAR A COSTUME! Be sure to wear a Halloween costume, because we are definitely throwing a costume contest and kicking down some prizes for our favorites including:

• A trip for two to SQUAW VALLEY-ALPINE MEADOWS with 3-days of lift tickets and 2-nights lodging courtesy of the 2017 Warren Miller film Line of Descent

• 40” HD Smart TV

• Passes into the San Francisco Dungeon

• Steve Silver’s Beach Blanket Babylon tickets

• AND MORE!!!

Club Fugazi is located at 678 Green Street (also called Beach Blanket Babylon Boulevard) in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood. Parking is limited in the area. Public transportation or ride sharing is recommended. Doors: 11 AM | show: noon – 1 PM.

SENT BY REBECCA

BEACH BLANKET BABYLON

“Beach Blanket Babylon,” San Francisco’s hilarious pop-culture musical revue, is the perfect night out with friends. Celebrating more than 16,000 performances and seen by over six million people from around the world, this internationally acclaimed production continues to delight audiences at Club Fugazi in San Francisco’s North Beach district with its spectacular costumes and outrageously gigantic hats! “Beach Blanket Babylon” follows Snow White as she takes a fast-paced journey around the world in search of her “Prince Charming.” Along the way she encounters a star-studded, ever-changing line-up of hilarious pop-culture characters, including Donald and Melania Trump, Vladimir Putin, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Adele, Prince, Kellyanne Conway, Darth Vader (Steve Bannon), Jeff Sessions, Barack and Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift, Ivanka Trump, Bernie Sanders, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kim Kardashian and Kanye, Hillary Clinton and Bill, Oprah, and the San Francisco Giants. Get tickets at www.beachblanketbabylon.com.

DON ON YOUR HOLIDAY YULETIDE HAT!

Holiday Extravaganza tickets on sale now! Ring in the holiday season with Steve Silver’s Beach Blanket Babylon Holiday Extravaganza (November 15—December 31, 2017). Featuring a chorus line of tap dancing Christmas trees, parodies of traditional Christmas carols, hilarious spoofs of pop culture and political characters, and the legendary gigantic Yuletide Hat, Beach Blanket Babylon’s Holiday Extravaganza is sure to delight everyone … even the biggest Scrooge.

RING IN THE NEW YEAR AT STEVE SILVER’S BEACH BLANKET BABYLON

Steve Silver’s Beach Blanket Babylon, San Francisco’s hilarious pop-culture musical revue, celebrates the new year with two special performances on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 7 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. The special New Year’s Eve performances feature a pastiche of the best and worst of 2017 – Beach Blanket Babylon style. Guests at each show will receive champagne and truffles. The second show – ending at the stroke of midnight – will feature post-show dancing until 1:30 a.m.