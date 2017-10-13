John Mayer Shows Off ‘Big Lebowski’ Dude Chain

By Scott T. Sterling
John Mayer is proving that turning 40 doesn’t have to be cause for anxiety, especially when you can afford to splurge on extravagant gifts as an act of self-care.
For Mayer, that gift is a diamond-encrusted chain necklace featuring a likeness of Jeff Bridges’ character “The Dude” from 1998 cinema classic, The Big Lebowski.
The guitar hero showed off his eye-popping new piece on Instagram.
“If you’re asking me if I had Ben Baller make me a diamond encrusted chain bearing a likeness of The Dude for my 40th birthday, then I guess my answer would have to be you’re damn right I did,” Mayer said in the caption, referencing the jeweler to the stars responsible for the piece. “Anxiety and worry is canceled this week.”
Baller also posted a couple of shots of the piece before shipping it off to Mayer.
John Mayer turns 40 on Oct. 16, so there’s still time to get him a gift, although it will surely pale in comparison to the one he got for himself.
Check out the photos below.
I don't roll on shabbos @johnmayer 🎳 Bro you are one of my favorite people to talk to about everything from Japanese streetwear to music to of course watches. And now you are one of my favorite people to make jewelry for. Thank you for trusting me and letting me do my thing for your big bday gift. This is Top 3 career piece for me out of over 600 custom made pieces in a 12+ year span. Also this is the first piece I have ever hallmarked “VVS” on. You set the bar so high with originality... Did I mention that I FUCKING LOVE THIS PIECE! AND you let me bust down the Hermes link! Lol!!!! 🙏🏼 #TheBigLebowski #TheDude #JeffBridges #JohnMayer #HappyBirthday #BenBaller #IFANDCO #VVS #18Kgold #CoenBrothers #BenBallerDidTheChain