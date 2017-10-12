Taylor Swift Surprises U.K. Fan with Hand Delivered Gift

By Scott T. Sterling

Taylor Swift gave a British fan the surprise of a lifetime last week by showing up at her doorstep with a big basket of gifts.

Instagram user “laraheartstaylor” had her initial close encounter with Swift during an Instagram Live session when Swift logged on and joined it. Needless to say, Lara got very emotional, with a friend capturing her tearful response to Taylor’s presence.

Lara went on to reveal that Taylor Nation reached on Instagram DM with the news that some gifts were en route. The fan was shocked and delighted when Swift herself showed up with a sea of fresh merch from her new Reputation line.

See Lara’s emotional recollection of the meeting and check out the cute photos in the Instagram post below.