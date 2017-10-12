Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.12.2017

Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Ben Affleck’s behavior comes to light after commenting on Harvey Weinstein, someone shared an old clip from “The Man Show” where Jimmy Kimmel made women guess what was in his pants by feeling it, all the single ladies, and the best food cities in America!


7-8am –So many more come forward accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, racism on ‘Survivor’, breast cancer survivor Christina Applegate reveals she recently had ovaries removed, the owners of the Breaking Bad house put up a fence to stop people throwing pizzas onto their roof, girls can now join Boy Scouts, the job perk that everybody wants to have, and “healthy” relationship habits that are actually toxic!


8-9am –Alec Baldwin loses his cool… again, a victim of the Las Vegas shooting has filed a lawsuit against the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, and family left three-year-old in corn maze didn’t notice until next day!


9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and Rudy joins the show for a movie review: ‘Marshall’!


