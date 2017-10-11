Tamagotchi Is Back For Its 20th Anniversary

The digital pet from Japanese toymaker Bandai is back in an albeit smaller keychain version.

First released in the US in 1997, the handheld digital pets were a huge hit with the children of the 1990s and Bandai is hoping that nostalgia will make them a hit today.

The latest version, called Tamagotchi Friends, bost a 3 button design with a 16×16 pixels screen and will be available in 6 different version.

You can grab them over at us.tamagotchifriends.com starting November 1st.

