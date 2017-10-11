Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Tamagotchi Is Back For Its 20th Anniversary

Filed Under: Tamagotchi
Tamigochi
(Bandai)

The digital pet from Japanese toymaker Bandai is back in an albeit smaller keychain version.

First released in the US in 1997, the handheld digital pets were a huge hit with the children of the 1990s and Bandai is hoping that nostalgia will make them a hit today.

The latest version, called Tamagotchi Friends, bost a 3 button design with a 16×16 pixels screen and will be available in 6 different version.

You can grab them over at us.tamagotchifriends.com starting November 1st.

 

feet Tamagotchi Is Back For Its 20th AnniversaryBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live