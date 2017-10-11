Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.11.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Harvey Weinstein caught on tape and more accusers step forward, popping pimples, and the two keys to happiness!


7-8am –The new Marilyn Manson video with starring Johnny Depp, Harvey Weinstein believes his brother Bob betrayed him, the latest on the North Bay evacuation, and our love for Apple products!


8-9am –Scott Capurro joins the program, more celebrities come forward regarding Hollywood executives harassing them, the Tamagotchi is back, and a few fast facts!


9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!


