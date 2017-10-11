Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Facebook Donating $1 Million To North Bay Fire Relief

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced this evening that Facebook will be donating $1 million to organizations who are helping fire-affected areas rebuild in Northern California.

The company is in the process of identifying the organizations that will be receiving the donations.

He also touched on Facebook’s Safety Check feature helping to identify the safety of those in the vicinity of the Northern California fires this week.

Facebook previously donated $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief, $1 million to victims of the Mexico quake, and $1.5 million to Puerto Rico.

