Biopic About Corey Feldman And Corey Haim Is Coming To Television

The Lifetime Channel is bringing A Tale of Two Coreys to the small screen in 2018.

The biopic will focus on the rollercoaster of ups and downs experienced by 1980s superstars Corey Feldman and Corey Haim. The duo were indelibly linked after appearing in Lost Boys, License to Drive, and Dream a Little Dream. In 2004, the two reunited for the reality show The Two Coreys.

The film will reportedly take place 6 years after Hiam’s 2010 death and delve into their tumultuous early years of acting, drug addiction, and sexual abuse through flashbacks.

Unlike recent biopic from Lifetime, Feldman was involved in the production.

Feldman told Yahoo!, “We actually have a Lifetime movie coming out that is about the two Coreys. Which I helped produce. To help lend some stuff to the story as well. I wouldn’t say I’m the writer or director. It was done with some friends of mine. And I helped with some stuff so that it didn’t stray too far from the truth.”

No exact release date has been given for the film.

