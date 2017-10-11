You Can Now Buy ‘Rugrats’ Reptar Bars And Reptar Cereal

If you are a fan of Nickelodeon’s Rugrats or All Growed Up series get ready to be able to try the Reptar Bar in real life.
As of last week, the chocolate bars started being sold at FYE locations across the U.S. and they do really turn your tongue green.
The only FYE location in the Bay Area is in the Sunvalley Mall in Concord.
Can’t get to a store, but still need the taste of 90s nostalgia? You can also pre-order Reptar cereal online.
Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.