You Can Now Buy ‘Rugrats’ Reptar Bars And Reptar Cereal

If you are a fan of Nickelodeon’s Rugrats or All Growed Up series get ready to be able to try the Reptar Bar in real life.

These do in fact turn your tongue green.. thank you @officialfyemusic for letting me live out one of my childhood dreams. #rugrats #reptar #reptarbar #nicklodeon #fye A post shared by Megan Mullins (@sighnomore97) on Oct 9, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

As of last week, the chocolate bars started being sold at FYE locations across the U.S. and they do really turn your tongue green.

"Reptar Bar, Reptar Bar, the candy bar supreme! The candy bar that turns your tongue gree-ee-een!" Shop link in our bio. 💚 🔥Free U.S. shipping on the first item! A post shared by Teem Meme (@teem_meme) on Oct 9, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

The only FYE location in the Bay Area is in the Sunvalley Mall in Concord.

Can’t get to a store, but still need the taste of 90s nostalgia? You can also pre-order Reptar cereal online.

This one goes out to all of the 90's babies! Pre-order our exclusive Reptar @OriginalFunko & Reptar cereal now! https://t.co/gzRWsFciWJ pic.twitter.com/kXIEQ8oVUa — FYE (@officialfye) October 4, 2017

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.