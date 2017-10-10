Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.10.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –The beef between Melania and Ivana Trump, celebrities give dating advice, the devastating fire, a girl looks for a wedding date, and a few fast facts!

7-8am –Harvey Weinstein is getting picked apart by multiple sources, more information on the wildfire, a few fast facts, and breaking up is hard to do!

8-9am –Dolphins OL coach Chris Foerster resigns after release of a troubling video, apparently stars hate doing “Carpool Karaoke”, and Ralphie May passed away!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it – Stitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!