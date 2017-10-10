Original ‘Bananarama’ Announce Rare San Francisco Performance

SAN FRANCISCO (RADIO ALICE) – After 30 years, ’80s British female group Bananarama is back and on a 4-day/4-city North American tour.

On Tuesday, original members Sarah Dallin, Keren Woodward and Siobhan Fahey announced they are taking their reunion show on the road starting on February 20th at The NOVO in Los Angeles. The next day, the girls will arrive in San Francisco at The Warfield and then they will perform at the Dansforth Music Hall in Toronto, Ontario on the 23rd. Finishing up the tour at the Playstation Theater in New York City on February 24th.

In 1983, Bananarama’s song “Cruel Summer” became a huge hit thanks to it’s inclusion in the movie “The Karate Kid.” More hits followed including “Venus,” ”I Heard A Rumor” and “Love In The First Degree,” just to name a few.

In 1988, Fahey left Bananarama and joined Shakespears Sister. Dallin and Woodward brought in singer Jacquie O’Sullivan, earning top 10 UK hits with “I Want You Back” and “Help!” In 1991, O’Sullivan decided to leave the band and Dallin and Woodward continued Bananarama as a duo.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Woodward said a few years ago, they were “…having a dance around Siobhan’s kitchen,” when she turned to Fahey and said “You just don’t understand the love and how it feels when you are getting your songs sung” Woodward continues. “…and I just thought it was such a shame she had never experienced it with us and it just seemed like such a crying shame really,”

Fahey, who currently lives in Southern California says she is excited to perform the songs in front of an audience again.

“I am re-familiarizing myself with our body of work over the summer,” she said. “I was so proud, it is really something to celebrate.”

“It has been a constant love wave actually this time around. Times have changed and people seem to appreciate us a lot more this time,” says Fahey.

Pre-sale tickets for Bananarama’s San Francisco show go on-sale Thursday, October 12th at AXS.com.

