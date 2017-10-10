Donna Karan Apologizes For Praising Harvey Weinstein

(RADIO ALICE) – Fashion icon Donna Karan has apologized for her favoring remarks of embattled Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein was fired from his own company over allegations of sexual harassment lasting decades. The former movie exec is now facing accusations from three women who say Weinstein raped them, according to a New Yorker story.

On Sunday at the Cinemoi Fashion Film Awards in Hollywood, Karan told reporters for The Daily Mail Weinstein has done some “amazing things” and that he and his wife are “wonderful people.” Karen added that some women are “asking for trouble” with the way they dress and “presenting themselves the way they do.”

Backtracking on Monday, the 69-year-old designer then said her remarks were taken “out of context” and that they do not represent her feelings. Karan says she believes “sexual harassment is NOT acceptable and this is an issue that MUST be addressed once and for all regardless of the individual.”

Karan added she is “truly sorry to anyone that I offended and everyone that has ever been a victim.”

