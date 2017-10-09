Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Joe’s Crab Shack Closes Fisherman’s Wharf Location

Filed Under: Fisherman's Wharf, Joe's Crab Shack, Pier 39
Joe’s Crab Shack has shuttered their San Francisco location after 12 years.

Opened in 2005, the Fisherman’s Wharf location of the nationwide chain sported views of the water and the bustling Pier 39.

“The front is closed of with a roll down gate and intermittent flashing light bulbs are unscrewed from the signage,” a tipster told Hoodline. “They’re definitely done in Fisherman Wharf area, and you can put a fork in this one.”

No word on what will take the space at 245 Jefferson Street.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

