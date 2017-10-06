Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.06.2017
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am –Decades of sexual harassment accusations against Harvey Weinstein, Whole Foods credit card breach affects Bay Area customers, more on the Las Vegas terrorist, and our willingness to share our personal info with random websites!
7-8am –The ‘American Idol’ judges, President Trump’s ex-wife Ivana talks about advising our president, five ways to stay healthy during flu season, and the popular Halloween themes this year!
8-9am –Halloween candy according to each state, and Sarah’s wearing bras again!
9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!
