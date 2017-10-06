3 Bay Area Bars Make The ‘Top 50 In The World’ List

Each year William Reed in England pick’s their list of the “Top 50 Bars In The World” and this year’s list includes 3 that are just a MUNI ride away.

Trick Dog took the highest position at #26 with the Mission’s ABV at #46 and local favorite Tommy’s placing 49th.

Here are the bar details and William Reed’s comments.

Trick Dog

3010 20th St

San Francisco, CA 94110

(415) 471-2999

Great drinks are normally the preserve of small bars, but Trick Dog is that rare exception. Most nights this large neighbourhood bar is packed to its high-set rafters but still manages to compete on quality with the best of San Francisco.

ABV

3174 16th St,

San Francisco, CA 94103

(415) 400-4748

“Sit anywhere, a bartender will find you,” is the typical greeting at ABV, an understated San Fran neighbourhood cocktail bar with world-class service. The floor staff are bartenders some nights and servers others, so customers are always interacting with people who know both menu and back bar inside out. The cocktails are typically made with lesser-known, robustly flavoured spirits and modifiers. For everyone else, there’s rosé on tap and Modelo in the can.

Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant

5929 Geary Blvd

San Francisco, CA 94121

(415) 387-4747

Glamorous, Tommy’s is not – at this 50-year-old San Francisco family restaurant-bar, drinks and hospitality trump style. The man at the helm is Julio Bermejo, winner of our Industry Icon award 2017. It’s an accolade that is more than deserved – not only does he travel the world in furtherance of tequila knowledge, but Bermejo remains one of the nicest and most popular bartenders in the business. Hospitality comes from the heart, and a visit to Tommy’s is like being invited into the Bermejo family home.

For the full list of great bars worldwide go to www.worlds50bestbars.com.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.