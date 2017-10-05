Win A Flyaway To We Can Survive From Alice!

The 5th annual WE CAN SURVIVE concert is Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the Hollywood Bowl! Starring … ALESSIA CARA, HARRY STYLES, KESHA, KHALID, LORDE, MACKLEMORE, P!NK, SAM HUNT, AND SAM SMITH. WE CAN SURVIVE is a benefit concert for the Young Survival Coalition, the premier organization dedicated to the critical issues unique to young women who are diagnosed with breast cancer. Tickets are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com.

You can win a flyaway to WE CAN SURVIVE for you and a friend including roundtrip airfare for two, a 2-night hotel stay and 2 tickets to the 5th annual WE CAN SURVIVE from Alice in this National contest.

HERE’S HOW TO WIN:

• Listen to Alice@97.3 Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (10/6 – 18/8) at 7:05 AM, 12:06 PM, and 4:05 PM for the special CODEWORD and cue to enter this National contest.

• When you hear the special CODEWORD, text the CODEWORD to 8 – 0 – 7 – 8 – 7 by the end of the hour and you’ll be qualified for a chance to win a trip to WE CAN SURVIVE… or enter online at www.wecansurvive.com/contest.

• Following each CODEWORD entry period, one nationwide entrant will be randomly selected to win a trip to Hollywood to attend WE CAN SURVIVE and will be called by CBS Radio shortly after the drawing. If you are that lucky person, you must be available at the time of the call to be eligible to win the prize! So be sure to be near your phone in case you get a call.

Brought to you locally by our friends at the Bay Club.