Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.05.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Las Vegas gunman booked hotel overlooking Lollapalooza, Scott Disick’s newest girlfriend, New Big Sur bridge to open on an unlucky day, and the nagging wife!

7-8am –The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and unwritten rules when going to a movie!

8-9am –Scott Capurro joins the show, and being rooster blocked!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and Tommy Igoe joins the show for a movie review: ‘Blade Runner 2049’!

RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it – Stitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!