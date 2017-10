See P!nk live in concert in 2018!

P!nk Beautiful Trauma World Tour is coming to the Oracle Arena on Friday, May 18.

GET IN ON THE P!NK PRE-SALE

Thursday, October 12 from 10 AM – 10 PM with password STRONG at www.livenation.com.

TICKETS GO ON SALE

Friday, October 13 at 10 AM at www.livenation.com.

BE ALICE’S GUEST AT THE CONCERT

All next week on Alice … it’s P!nk Concert Week. We’ll be giving away P!nk tickets all day – every day starting October 9.