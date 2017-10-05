Miley Cyrus Impersonates Dolly Parton, Hugs Hillary Clinton

By Hayden Wright

Jimmy Fallon is celebrating “Miley Cyrus Week” on The Tonight Show and last night’s broadcast didn’t disappoint: Fallon hosted special guest Hillary Clinton for a “thank-you notes” segment. Female writers on The Tonight Show staff wrote funny, heartfelt thanks to the former presidential candidate and at the end of the line, Miley waltzed in to share a message.

Related: Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon Photobomb NYC Visitors

“Thank you, Hillary, for being a constant beacon of strength, hope and determination for me and millions of other young women,” she said, near tears. “You’ve been a role model and an inspiration and a voice of reason in uncertain times.”

Miley asked for a hug which Clinton obliged, before writing a thank-you note of her own at Fallon’s desk.

“Thank you, Miley, The Tonight Show writers and all of the women and young girls out there,” Clinton said. “You are smart, strong and deserving of every opportunity. Together we’ve made our voices heard, we’ve done great things and we’ve come a long way, but as Miley would say, ‘We can’t stop and we won’t stop.'”

Later in the show, Miley and Fallon dressed as Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers for a performance of “Islands in the Stream.” The set recreated Parton and Rogers’ 1983 Grammy Awards performance of their duet, complete with replica costumes and a hazy retro filter. Parton, Miley’s godmother, appears on the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s new album Younger Now.

Watch the thank-you notes segment here:

Watch Cyrus and Fallon’s duet here: