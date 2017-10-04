In light of the tragic events in Las Vegas, we are suspending all contesting on Alice today. We’ll keep you updated on when our contests will start again, and we will be keeping everyone in our hearts.

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.04.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Gun stocks up after Las Vegas shooting, Jennifer Lopez postpones Las Vegas shows following deadly shooting, and Yahoo’s breach was bigger than we thought!


7-8am –Jason Aldean apologizes for the Las Vegas massacre, TV ratings, and what millennials would do to get rid of their college loan debt!


8-9am –The sexy United States international and poster girl of the US was kicked booted out of the Epcot theme park along with Giles Barnes after booze session, Kesha is on the front of the Rolling Stones cover, come dine with me winner admits luring friend’s 15-year-old son on Facebook for sex, the shooters girlfriend was apparently shocked about her boyfriend’s actions, and a court determines what breakfast is.


9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!


