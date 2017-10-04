In light of the tragic events in Las Vegas, we are suspending all contesting on Alice today. We’ll keep you updated on when our contests will start again, and we will be keeping everyone in our hearts.

Nicole Richie and Tina Fey Spoof Taylor Swift ‘Bad Blood’ Video

Filed Under: Nicole Richie, Taylor Swift, Tina Fey

By Robyn Collins

Nicole Richie spoofs Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video, as news anchor Portia Scott-Griffith in a new clip from Great News.

The sneak peek features Nicole Richie and Tina Fey.

Related: Taylor Swift Lyrics Used to Stop Distracted Drivers

Fey, who plays Diana St. Tropez, is at her desk when she sees a headline “SHOTS FIRED! Portia Scott Griffith DECLARES SQUAD FEUD WITH MMN BOARDROOM BI**H.”

Richie enters in a black leather suit that looks like the one T-Swift wore in her video.

“Portia” and her squad strut around, as she sings, “You better wash dish, bish, I’ve had enough of your ish, bish / I’m a famous and rich bish / So you better watch dish, bish.”

And washes a dish.

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live