Fifth Harmony’s Security Team Accidentally Dragged Off Opening Act

By Hayden Wright

During a Fifth Harmony concert in Argentina, an overzealous security guard mistakenly booted Becky G—the band’s opening act—when she attempted to join the four 5H ladies onstage.

Related: Fifth Harmony’s ‘Hearts Are Hurting’ for Spokane Following School Shooting

Lauren Jauregui shared a video from the incident, in which Becky can be seen running onstage with some kind of scarf. She’s quickly intercepted by a member of the security team who assumed she was a crazed fan. Better safe than sorry!

As a refresher, Becky G is a singer and actress whose hit “Shower” entered the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2014. She subsequently appeared as the Yellow Ranger in the Power Rangers reboot and has collaborated with Lil Jon, will.i.am and Jessie J. Her debut studio album is expected to drop this year, so get ready to know her name.

Becky and Fifth Harmony had a sense of humor about the mix-up on Twitter: “Now you know I’m your number one fan,” Becky wrote. She added that the swift ejection hurt her arm but that the security pros were just doing their job.

Watch the mistaken-identity farce (and Twitter aftermath) here:

Security thought Becky G was a fan. https://t.co/hSGoXQ2fMH —

Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJaureglo) October 03, 2017

Now you know I'm your number one fan @dinahjane97 ❤🙏🏽😘😂 —

Becky G. (@iambeckyg) October 03, 2017

now I know who would save me 💋xx 🙈muchos besos mama twitter.com/iambeckyg/stat… —

♕DinahJane (@dinahjane97) October 03, 2017

Dead 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 —

Becky G. (@iambeckyg) October 03, 2017

@BeasterNat Lmao no I was telling him to go cover her booty because her outfit ripped again! —

Becky G. (@iambeckyg) October 03, 2017