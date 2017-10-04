In light of the tragic events in Las Vegas, we are suspending all contesting on Alice today. We’ll keep you updated on when our contests will start again, and we will be keeping everyone in our hearts.

Bay Area Restaurants Will Donate Proceeds To Puerto Rico On World Food Day

Filed Under: Chez Panisse, Foreign Cinema, José Andrés, Puerto Rico, World Central Kitchen
(World Central Kitchen)

A few of the best restaurants in the Bay Area are joining José Andrés to help Puerto Rico.

As part of World Food Day on Friday, October 13th, restaurants like Alice Water’s Chez Pannise are donating 10% of their proceeds to World Central Kitchen.

World famous chef José Andrés has spearheaded the program that has fed over 100,000 in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico.

Around the country, chefs are coming together to help Andrés and World Central Kitchen. If you are interested in donating, finding other participating restaurants, or want to find other ways to get involved head over to worldcentralkitchen.org/world-food-day.

BAY AREA LOCATIONS:

Chez Panisse
1517 Shattuck Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94709-1516
chezpanisse.com

ICHI Sushi
3369 Mission Street (at 30th)
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 525-4750
ichisushi.com

Boulettes Larder + Boulibar
1 Ferry Building, Suite 48
San Francisco, CA 94111
(415) 399-1155
www.bouletteslarder.com

Foreign Cinema
2534 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 648-7600
foreigncinema.com

Mission Chinese Food
2234 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
missionchinesefood.com/sfo

 

feet Bay Area Restaurants Will Donate Proceeds To Puerto Rico On World Food DayBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live