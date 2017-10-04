Bay Area Restaurants Will Donate Proceeds To Puerto Rico On World Food Day

A few of the best restaurants in the Bay Area are joining José Andrés to help Puerto Rico.
As part of World Food Day on Friday, October 13th, restaurants like Alice Water’s Chez Pannise are donating 10% of their proceeds to World Central Kitchen.
World famous chef José Andrés has spearheaded the program that has fed over 100,000 in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico.
Around the country, chefs are coming together to help Andrés and World Central Kitchen. If you are interested in donating, finding other participating restaurants, or want to find other ways to get involved head over to worldcentralkitchen.org/world-food-day.
BAY AREA LOCATIONS:
Chez Panisse
1517 Shattuck Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94709-1516
chezpanisse.com
ICHI Sushi
3369 Mission Street (at 30th)
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 525-4750
ichisushi.com
Boulettes Larder + Boulibar
1 Ferry Building, Suite 48
San Francisco, CA 94111
(415) 399-1155
www.bouletteslarder.com
Foreign Cinema
2534 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 648-7600
foreigncinema.com
Mission Chinese Food
2234 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
missionchinesefood.com/sfo
