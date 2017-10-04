Applebee’s Offering $1 Margaritas For The Month Of October

All month long, you can stroll into your local Applebee’s and grab a Dollarita AKA a margarita for just a buck.

The promotion is part of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar month-long celebration of Neighborhood Appreciation Month.

“We focus on our food a lot, but ‘bar’ is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee’s a great neighborhood destination,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, in a statement. “Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage.”

Head over to applebees.com/locations to find the Applebee’s nearest to you.

And remember to drink responsibly.