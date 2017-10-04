In light of the tragic events in Las Vegas, we are suspending all contesting on Alice today. We’ll keep you updated on when our contests will start again, and we will be keeping everyone in our hearts.

Applebee’s Offering $1 Margaritas For The Month Of October

Filed Under: Applebee's
Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar will be offering $1 margaritas, known fondly as the DollaritaTM, as part of the month-long national celebration of Applebee’s Neighborhood Appreciation Month. (PRNewsfoto/Applebee's Neighborhood Grill &)

All month long, you can stroll into your local Applebee’s and grab a Dollarita AKA a margarita for just a buck.

The promotion is part of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar month-long celebration of Neighborhood Appreciation Month.

“We focus on our food a lot, but ‘bar’ is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee’s a great neighborhood destination,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, in a statement. “Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage.”

Head over to applebees.com/locations to find the Applebee’s nearest to you.

And remember to drink responsibly.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live