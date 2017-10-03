Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.03.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –RIP legendary musician Tom Petty, today in history, an update on the terror attack in Las Vegas, and things that make you happy!

7-8am –More on the death of Tom Petty, an update on the terror attack in Las Vegas, CBS fires vice president who said Vegas victims didn’t deserve sympathy because country music fans ‘often are Republican’, experts say we should work less, and socializing is hard!

8-9am –Comedian Greg Baldwin joins the show, a few fast facts, and the dream market!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it – Stitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!