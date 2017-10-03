In light of the tragic events in Las Vegas, we are suspending all contesting on Alice today. We’ll keep you updated on when our contests will start again, and we will be keeping everyone in our hearts.

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.03.2017

Filed Under: Download, Full Show, Podcast, Sarah and Vinnie
the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.03.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –RIP legendary musician Tom Petty, today in history, an update on the terror attack in Las Vegas, and things that make you happy!


Click here to download.

7-8am –More on the death of Tom Petty, an update on the terror attack in Las Vegas, CBS fires vice president who said Vegas victims didn’t deserve sympathy because country music fans ‘often are Republican’, experts say we should work less, and socializing is hard!


Click here to download.

8-9am –Comedian Greg Baldwin joins the show, a few fast facts, and the dream market!


Click here to download.

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!


Click here to download.

RSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.itStitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live