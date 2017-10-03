In light of the tragic events in Las Vegas, we are suspending all contesting on Alice today. We’ll keep you updated on when our contests will start again, and we will be keeping everyone in our hearts.

Linkin Park Share Fan-Filled ‘One More Light’ Lyric Video

Filed Under: Linkin Park

By Scott T. Sterling

Linkin Park have shared an emotional new lyric video for “One More Light,” featuring a host of the band’s fans.

In the Nicola Drilling-directed clip, the “Linkin Park Soldiers” are seen presenting the song’s lyrics in myriad ways, from writing them down on paper to carving them out in sand at a beach. The fans are all individually credited at the end of the video.

Linkin Park is preparing for a special Chester Bennington celebration show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 27. Among the special guests for the concert include members of Blink-182, Korn, Avenged Sevenfold and more.

Watch Linkin Park’s new clip below.

